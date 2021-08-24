Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hiking

Toxic Algae Bloom May Be Responsible for Family's Mysterious Hiking Deaths

By Anabelle Doliner
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Exposure to toxic algae can cause a range of symptoms, including rashes, stomach problems, neurological issues, and death.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
548K+
Followers
57K+
Post
598M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Cdc#Ksee#The U S Forest Service#Snf#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
California StateSFGate

More questions than answers after autopsy of California family found dead on hiking trail

An initial autopsy has revealed few clues in the mystery of what happened to a California family found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest south of Yosemite. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Miju — as well as their family dog — were found dead at the Devil's Gulch area in the south fork of the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said. Responding agencies treated the scene as a hazmat situation due to their uncertainty about the cause of the fatalities.
Public SafetySacramento Bee

Runner’s puzzling death in California park could be explained by data from smartwatch

GPS data from a smartwatch could shed insight on the death of a runner who went missing for a month in a California park, according to authorities. Philip Kreycik, who disappeared last month while running in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park and whose body was identified by his family Aug. 5, could have died from a heat stroke, according to GPS data from his smartwatch, the Mercury News reported.
Mariposa County, CAwmleader.com

Horrifying Mystery As Family Of Three – And Their Dog – Found Dead With No Apparent Cause On Devil’s Gulch Hiking Trail

This is so scary! A missing family of three from Mariposa County, California, has been found dead, along with their dog. And it’s still unclear what happened to them. Google engineer John Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter Aurelia Miju had not been seen since Saturday night, and a family friend was worried. The parents’ final social media post was early Sunday morning, a photo of the baby backpack they used to carry around their little girl — they were heading out on a hike. But after they didn’t show up to work on Monday, and no one could contact them, they were reported missing.
California StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Shows No Obvious Cause of Death for California Family Killed on Hike

Officials in Mariposa County cannot figure out how a Northern California couple, their 1-year-old child, and their dog died while hiking, Fox News reports. The family was reported missing Monday night after John Gerrish, the husband, did not report to work. Gerrish, his wife Ellen, their daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead along a hiking trail in Sierra National Forest. Autopsies have been completed but authorities are still dumbfounded. “There’s just still so many [potential causes of death] that we can’t rule out,” Mariposa County spokesperson Kristie Mitchell said. “We’ve looked at lighting strikes in the area. We’ve looked at storms… the weather, animals. We’re looking at the entire area as a whole.”
California Stateabc17news.com

Toxic algae bloom considered in death of California family

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office had treated the area in the Sierra National Forest as a hazmat site after concerns were raised about the deaths being linked to potentially toxic gases from old mines nearby. But the hazmat declaration was lifted Wednesday, and the sheriff now says he doesn’t believe the mines were a factor. Search teams found the bodies Tuesday. The family has been identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Missing family of three and their dog found dead on hiking trail in remote area of Sierra National Forest

A family of three and their dog have been found dead in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, after they were reported missing, authorities in California have said. Identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and one-year-old Muji, the family were found on Tuesday evening near an area known as Devil's Gulch, in the Southfork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said.
Yosemite National Park, CAWTHI

Trails and campgrounds near Yosemite where a family and their dog were found dead have been closed because of 'unknown hazards,' officials say

Federal forest officials closed trails and campgrounds in a remote area near Yosemite National Park because of "unknown hazards" located in the area where a family and their dog were mysteriously found dead last month. The bodies of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and the family dog,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy