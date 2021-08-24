Toxic Algae Bloom May Be Responsible for Family's Mysterious Hiking Deaths

This is so scary! A missing family of three from Mariposa County, California, has been found dead, along with their dog. And it’s still unclear what happened to them. Google engineer John Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter Aurelia Miju had not been seen since Saturday night, and a family friend was worried. The parents’ final social media post was early Sunday morning, a photo of the baby backpack they used to carry around their little girl — they were heading out on a hike. But after they didn’t show up to work on Monday, and no one could contact them, they were reported missing.