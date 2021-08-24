The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

This American Horror Story: Double Feature review contains spoilers. For 1984, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk channeled their inner Sean S. Cunningham in order to craft a campy, funny, bloody ode to classic slasher movies from Friday the 13th to Sleepaway Camp. From the very opening moments of this season, in which a car sweeps down a deserted two-lane highway along a cold, frosty beach, the first half of American Horror Story: Double Feature, dubbed “Red Tide”, evokes nothing more strongly than the works of Stephen King and Joe Hill. It’s hard to do anything related to New England and horror without running into the King family, and rather than attempt to run from the obvious influences, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk lean in and give the people what they want from the very first frames.