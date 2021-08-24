Cancel
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Are Officially Making Their Buddy Cop Movie

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Dave Bautista took to Twitter to suggest that he and Aquaman star Jason Momoa should star in a Lethal Weapon-style buddy cop movie together. The Internet, understandably, went wild over the idea. Well, as it turns out, the idea isn't just some random thought that Bautista let float out into the world. He and Momoa are actually developing a buddy cop comedy together. According to Momoa, the project is already moving forward.

