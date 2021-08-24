Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Google self-driving spinoff Waymo begins testing with public in San Francisco

By Paresh Dave
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFGJ2_0bbOdVG100

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Waymo has started taking a few San Franciscans on rides in its self-driving sport utility vehicles and hopes to open the robotaxis to anyone in the city in less than the three years it took to launch in its only other market.

Waymo’s announcement on Tuesday of its status and plans in San Francisco, a small peninsula of hills, trolleys, bicycles and narrow streets, shows the length that remains before driverless transport becomes commonplace.

The company’s all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs initially are serving the more residential western and southern portions of the city, including Richmond and Bernal Heights. Operators are in driver’s seats with hands on their knees - but prepared to steer in an emergency.

Anybody can sign up for Waymo’s ride-hailing app, though the company is hand-selecting who it picks up with the list expected to grow gradually to hundreds of people. Waymo bars them from publicly discussing rides.

Sam Kansara, senior product manager at Waymo, acknowledged that autonomous vehicles are rolling out slower than Waymo and its many rivals had originally envisioned.

“There’s a lot that remains to be done,” Kansara said. “This is a step about starting to now get more information so that we can inform our roadmap.”

The company wants feedback from people with differing backgrounds and commuting needs. It expects many riders to weigh in on challenges with hopping on and off because of San Francisco’s limited curb space and rampant double parking.

Employees riding in the city since February gave the company confidence to expand to the public, Kansara said.

Waymo last October in a first-of-its-kind deployment in the United States for the industry started allowing anyone to buy rides in its fully driverless Chrysler Pacifica minivans in some Phoenix, Arizona, suburbs.

The launch followed three years of testing, but Kansara said he hopes lessons learned from that experience will bring about swifter progress in San Francisco.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Alphabet Inc#San Franciscans#Jaguar#Chrysler Pacifica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Carsmspoweruser.com

$25,000 ‘Tesla Model 2’ reportedly to start trial production this year

Tesla has confirmed on multiple occasions that they are working on an affordable “Tesla Model 2″, with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla’s operation in China, most recently confirming that the company is working on a cheaper Tesla for the mass market which is expected to retail for 160,000 yuan (£18,000, 20,500 Euro, $25,000).
San Francisco, CACarscoops

Waymo Launches New “Trusted Tester” Autonomous Taxi Service In San Francisco

The people of San Francisco can now participate in a free autonomous taxi service from Google’s self-driving subsidiary, Waymo. All riders have to do to get a ride with the Trusted Tester program is provide feedback to the company and sign a non-disclosure agreement with the company. Passengers will then be picked up in an autonomous Jaguar I-Pace equipped with Waymo’s fifth-generation Driver AI.
San Francisco, CAsfbayca.com

San Francisco to reopen SoMa mass testing site

As testing demand grows during the fourth Covid-19 surge, San Francisco will reopen its mass Covid-19 testing site in the South of Market. Beginning Wednesday, the site at Seventh and Brannan streets will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only and will be able to administer 500 tests per day, city officials said. Carbon Health will staff the site and Color Health will provide the testing services; results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Google spinoff Waymo to open a trucking hub in Dallas-Fort Worth next year

Waymo, a former self-driving car project that’s now a division under Google’s parent Alphabet, is expanding in Texas with a dedicated trucking hub in Dallas-Fort Worth. The 9-acre custom-made hub will be in Lancaster. It will create “hundreds” of jobs and is expected to open in early 2022, Waymo spokeswoman Julianne McGoldrick said. The company is also expanding its operations in Arizona and California.
CarsPosted by
Axios

Aurora offers an open book test for self-driving cars

If you can pass a driver's test, you can get an operator's license. But there is no corresponding test for autonomous vehicles. Why it matters: Unless Congress acts, it'll be up to tech companies and carmakers — not the government — to determine when self-driving cars are safe for public roads. "Just trust us" isn't a viable answer to earn public acceptance.
Economydcvelocity.com

Ryder and Waymo agree to build maintenance network for self-driving trucks

As autonomous trucks steer themselves into increasing numbers of pilot programs and proof-of-concept tests, practitioners are increasingly considering the question of how to maintain the high-tech vehicles. The logistics and transportation provider Ryder System Inc. and autonomous driving developer Waymo took a step toward answering that question this week when they announced they had formed a partnership to provide maintenance for Class 8 autonomous trucks.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Spin’s electric scooters are coming to Google Maps

Google Maps users will be able to find and rent Spin’s electric scooters after the Ford-owned company announced a new global integration on Tuesday. Starting Sunday, anyone who uses Google Maps will be able to see the nearest available Spin e-bike or e-scooter in real time, including how long it will take to walk to the vehicle, as well as battery range and expected arrival time.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

Vaccine mandate for indoor services begins in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s the first day of San Francisco’s indoor vaccine mandate on August 20. This means that some businesses won’t let you in for their services if you can not prove you are fully vaccinated. The mandate extends to gyms, restaurants, clubs, theaters and other types of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy