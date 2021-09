Sleeping is not always easy, but good sleep can be life-changing. A few extra hours of REM per night can truly make a difference in mood, energy, and overall health. That’s why we go to such great lengths to create ideal sleep conditions — we want to give ourselves the best chance at a restful slumber. For some, that means blackout curtains, eye masks, weighted blankets, sound machines, or supplements. For most, that means anything to help keep you nice and cool. There’s nothing more uncomfortable than overheating while you’re trying to sleep, so temperature regulation is key. You may have...