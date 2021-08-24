Cancel
Von Dohren and Gilmore Lead Grandview Nascar Point Standings With Three Weeks Remaining

With just three Saturday nights of stock car racing remaining that count toward the final NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series point standings defending champion Craig Von Dohren sits on top of the T.P.Trailers Modified standings with 4281 points after 16 events have been completed. Kenny Gilmore leads the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman standings with 3246 tallies. And Ryan Grim has captured the 602 Sportsman Mini Series with 1134 points.

