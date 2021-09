3.9k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On the last day of August of 2019, no one yet realized what the then-longshot 49ers were about to do to the rest of the NFL. They had won three of four meaningless pre-season games, but few people outside of the 49ers' organization gave them much of a chance to win their division, let alone go to a Super Bowl. Then something incredible happened. They went on an eight-game roll to start the season and found themselves undefeated by the time Halloween had arrived. The NFL doubters were still clinging to weak projections of the team's collapse by mid-November, but the upstart 49ers lost just three games in the remainder of the regular season, all of them close, and they went on to dominate in the playoffs before a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl.