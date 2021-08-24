Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lawmaker asks for prayers for colleague with COVID

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQfSD_0bbOcux100

The office of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates has declined to update his condition, even as a fellow legislator asked for prayers, saying the state senator was hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican from De Pere is one of the Legislature's most conservative members and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates. His spokesman, Matt Tompach, stopped providing updates on Jacque's condition last Wednesday.

On Friday night, state Rep. Shae Sortwell asked his Facebook followers to pray for Jacque.

Jacque's office has not answered questions about whether he was vaccinated.

