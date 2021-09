When the leaves start falling and the shelves are stocked with pumpkin items at Trader Joe’s, that’s when you know that Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Unlike other holidays that are more gift-focused, Thanksgiving is centered on giving thanks for what we have and the special people in our lives. It’s a time to catch up with loved ones, sit around the table and share one of the most delicious meals of the year. Who doesn’t love endless stuffing and slices of pie? Whether you are near or far from your loved ones this Thanksgiving, there are so many ways to share just how much you care with these thoughtful Thanksgiving wishes and messages for everyone in your life.