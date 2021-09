After a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard in Cape May died less than two weeks ago when his boat capsized, losing another lifeguard was unimaginable. Yet it happened. 19-year-old Keith Pinto was the lifeguard at the beach in Berkeley Township who was killed Monday afternoon when he and seven others were struck by lightning. He died at the scene. The beach was closed to swimming for the next few days to give the other lifeguards and beach staff time to cope. The lifeguard stand was turned on its side as a memorial and quickly become the spot where flowers were being left. The area is in mourning.