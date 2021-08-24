Cancel
VP Harris trip to Vietnam delayed due to report of Havana Syndrome

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed Tuesday after a report of a "recent possible anomalous health incident" in Hanoi. The U.S. government uses ‘anomalous health incident’ to described Havana Syndrome. It was first reported in 2016 after diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reported headaches, fatigue, hearing and vision loss, severe and debilitating cognitive impairment, tinnitus, brain fog, vertigo, and loss of motor control.

