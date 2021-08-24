Apple And Google Play Stores Offer Another Cannabis-Focused App
Re:source represents springbig’s underlying goal of removing friction and fostering genuine connections between cannabis dispensaries, brands, and consumers. Cannabis-focused software-as-a-service marketing platform springbig has launched a new app for Android and iPhone users that consolidates consumers’ dispensary communications, shopping carts, store promotions and loyalty rewards in one seamless platform. Re:source...thefreshtoast.com
Comments / 0