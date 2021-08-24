Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles City, IA

Letter to the Editor: Don’t give up on COVID precautions now

Charles City Press
 9 days ago

I guess people in Charles City aren’t worried about COVID-19 or the more transmittable variant anymore. I went to five places of business in the last couple of days and their shields weren’t up, employees and customers had no masks on. I guess they don’t watch TV or read the newspaper.

charlescitypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
Charles City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Charles City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Fayette County, WVThe Fayette Tribune

People are dying

For the past 17 months, it’s been my great honor to serve on the local Covid Task Force. Local leaders from all walks of life — health care, business, government, non-profits, churches, first responders, and more — work together so that we can better respond to the real world effects of the pandemic.
Public HealthIndependent

Letter to the editor: Don't pay for medical care for those not vaccinated

During the pandemic, the government has instituted many programs to assist all Americans: stimulus checks, unemployment checks with an additional $600 and $300 added on to the amount normally paid. There are other subsidies and aid available along with last but not least, "free" COVID-19 vaccinations. Since January, over 98% of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
AM 1450 KMMS

If You’re Celebrating a COVID Death…You’re Sick

It's not the fault of the vaccinated. It's not the fault of the unvaccinated. It's China's fault. The Communist Chinese caused this global pandemic, and yet here we are- Americans are still fighting with fellow Americans. Our own government is deliberately dividing one American against another. Our own government is driving us deeper into bankruptcy, and states and localities are once again threatening the same mask mandates and lockdowns that didn't work the first go-round.
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

Letters to the editor on Afghanistan, children exposed to COVID

As veterans of Vietnam, watching the U.S. depart Afghanistan after 20 years of attempting and failing to establish a secular government with functioning security forces is reminiscent of our disgraceful exit from Vietnam forty-six years ago. Like the families of our brothers and sisters killed in Vietnam, what do the...
Public HealthWashington Examiner

Ghoulish celebrations continue of certain COVID-19 deaths

A social media troll named Parker Molloy drew criticism this week for celebrating the COVID-19 death of a Missouri man who suggested this year that those afraid of contracting the virus should stay home rather than forcing churches to shut their doors. Molloy is not alone in behaving like a...
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Uniformed U.S. Soldier Threatens Americans’ Lives If They Don’t Obey

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don’t obey her. Under certain circumstances. The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law. That scenario periodically is raised by “woke” leftists who are intent on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthKansas City Star

Cardinal who has criticized vaccines placed on ventilator with COVID in Wisconsin

Former St. Louis archbishop Raymond Leo Burke has been placed on a ventilator just days after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Burke, who has reportedly spread misinformation about the virus and the vaccines, first said he tested positive Aug. 10. At the time, he said he was “resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Rep. Greene’s Ghoulish Covid Message: ‘We’re Human, We Can’t Live Forever’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) incorrectly claimed that hospitals are not overwhelmed by Covid patients and downplayed the stark rise in cases nationwide by callously saying, “We’re human, we can’t live forever.” The lawmaker made the comments during a Thursday interview on the right-wing network “Real America’s Voice.” While claiming not to be anti-vax, Greene expressed more concern about the eventuality of the FDA officially approving the vaccines than she did for those suffering from the virus. “Once the vaccines are approved by the FDA, we’re going to see the mandates for vaccines ramp up far more than they are right now,” Greene...
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Letter to the Editor: Giving thanks for sponsors of supply giveaway

We would like to thank all our sponsors for the 16th annual community backpack/school supply giveaway, because without you this would not be possible: Alliance Friends Church; Dymonte Thomas Foundation; Burger Hut; Common Ground Boxing Club; Kingdom Knights Motorcycle Club; Tabernacle Baptist Church; West Branch Local Schools; Marlington Local Schools; Alliance City Schools; First Choice Electrical Solutions; Pauli Electric; and Tanner Real Estate.
Religionsvvoice.com

Don’t bug us, we are worshipping – Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor, During this ongoing epidemic the churches are performing somewhere between unevenly and quite badly. Some of the earliest and worst spreader events were at regular or annual-type meetings held almost to spite authorities. Then, when stricter policies were enacted, churches cried First Amendment foul and even sued to be relieved of the large gathering guidelines they were subject to. They wanted to be treated like the God-favorite citizens it has always been clear to them they are. This is a strange record for a western religious tradition linked heavily to high achievement in medicine, underscored by the personal public health leadership of figures like Moses, Jesus, and Muhammad. Churches today refuse to let go of theology even for a minute in order to survey what they might learn from history, law, health science.
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: I don't get it

I was just in Twin Falls for my dad's memorial. I was reading your article about people using a livestock anti-parasitic medication called ivermectin to treat COVID or prevent COVID. I'm flabbergasted! People say they are afraid of the vaccine because they don't know what's in it or because it's not FDA approved... But then they're willing to use a livestock medication that's like the human equivalent to Roundup. I don't get it!
Ashland, KYwymt.com

ACTC to hold vaccine clinic

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The College Drive campus of Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics, according to a news release. The events, which are in partnership with King’s Daughters Medical Center, will be September 9 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the John and Pat Stewart Board Room at ACTC.
Milledgeville, GA41nbc.com

Milledgeville woman creates Autism support group

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — 1 in 54 children are affected by Autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One Milledgeville woman is setting out to help affected families. Jennifer Rogers, the founder of the Autism Support group of Baldwin County, is also a mother to 17-year-old Zachary, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy