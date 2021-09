The look of a business person is generally stereotyped to include a few basic pieces: a blazer, a tie, a pencil skirt, dress shoes, or pumps. Marco Johnson likes to think outside the box when it comes to office attire. As the ecosystem network builder at Sparkyard, the University of North Texas Health Science Center’s online resource center for entrepreneurs, Johnson’s job is to connect people starting businesses with the tools they need for success — that means meeting with entrepreneurs and presenting himself as someone approachable, not intimidating.