Production Guild of Great Britain, British Film Commission Reveal Inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Mentor Scheme Participants

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
 8 days ago
The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB), in partnership with the British Film Commission , has revealed the participants for its inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Mentor Scheme.

The program has matched 15 emerging talent mentees with experienced industry mentors working in U.K. film and high-end TV production.

Professor Lyndsay Duthie, CEO of PGGB, said: “This first cohort spans talent of differing ages at various points in their careers, all looking to progress to the next level. For the next six months they will receive dedicated regular contact time with their mentors, who will help them hone their goals, overcome challenges and implement effective steps to help them progress along their chosen path.”

Samantha Perahia, head of production for the U.K. at the British Film Commission, said: “Access to experienced crew is a vital component of any successful stage space development. This kind of initiative, which focuses on diversity and inclusion both at new entrant level and through continuing professional development, is essential in ensuring that our world-class crew base continues to develop and grow. I can’t wait to see what the talented individuals chosen for this scheme do next.”

The 15 mentees and their mentors are:

Mentee Anthony C. Green, camera operator moving into producing, mentored by Christopher Granier-Deferre, producer (“Scarborough”).

Anand Tiwari, recent graduate moving into production – Valeria Bullo, currently project Lead for the Film and TV Charity’s Whole Picture Program.

Bernadette D’Mello, executive assistant and production coordinator – Jane Soans, location manager (“Brave New World”).

Cheyenne Conway, experienced unit production manager – Alex Boden, PGGB chair and producer (“Cursed”).

Darius Midcalf, entry level post-production and VFX – Dee Allen, VP for artists and client relations (Company 3/Method Studios).

Dawn Furness – Victoria Dabbs, line producer (“Elizabeth is Missing”).

Fi Lewis, emerging scripted and unscripted producer – Andy Noble, producer (“Killing Eve”).

Jay Ruthnam, legal and business affairs professional moving into scripted production – Bianca Gavin, head of production (scripted division), Pulse Films (“Gangs of London” season 2).

Katrina Grey, actor/writer/director moving into production – Samantha Brayson, production accountant (“The Bubble”).

Michael John Kilpatrick, emerging production accountant (“Game of Thrones”) – Ruby Avards, financial controller (“Mothering Sunday”).

Paul Reilly, production assistant moving into production coordinating – Jacquie Glanville, head of production, Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Salisbury Poisonings”).

Reshma Madhi, production assistant – Alice Dawson, line producer (“Yardie”).

Joshua Fakunmoju, gaffer moving into cinematography or directing – Mia Martell, producer (“Slate and Diamonds”).

K.C. Hughes, early-stage producer – Christopher Granier-Deferre, executive producer (“Lady Macbeth”).

Surani Himasha Weerappulige, acquisitions, licensing and research professional from a film festival background, moving into producing – Victoria Dabbs, line producer (“Our Ladies”).

Jivan Mann, PGGB’s diversity and inclusion action group producer said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for both mentors and mentees to really help the future leaders of today change the landscape of production for tomorrow. We kicked off at the end of July with a sound discussion around the benefits of mentoring, experiences of privilege and career progression, followed by training on how to get the best out of mentoring in conjunction with ScreenSkills.”

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesVariety

Sharon Stone to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival – Global Bulletin

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Sharon Stone with its highest accolade, the Golden Icon Award. Stone will be in Zurich to accept the award in person on Sept. 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which earned Stone an Oscar nomination. The actor will also conduct a masterclass where she will offer insights into her creative process and career.
MoviesVariety

Before Seeing ‘Shang-Chi,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is something of an anomaly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in that when the title character makes his debut in theaters on Sept. 3, it will be with zero preamble from the world that’s been established by Marvel’s previous 24 features and four TV series on Disney Plus. Even Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel got nominal shout-outs before they showed up in their solo movies, but, as “Shang-Chi” makes clear from the outset, Simu Liu’s eponymous master of kung fu has been living a life of deliberate anonymity while Marvel’s superheroes have been saving the universe.
CelebritiesVariety

Cameron Diaz’s 10 Best Performances, From ‘Charlie’ to ‘Mary’

From “There’s Something About Mary” to “The Sweetest Thing,” the talented Cameron Diaz, who is said to be retired from acting, has delivered a wide range of impeccable performances. In celebration of her birthday, Variety is ranking her 10 best film performances to date. Diaz blazed onto the scene as...
MoviesVariety

‘Nitram’ Claims Lucrative First Prize at In-Person CinefestOz Festival

Controversial fact-based Australian drama “Nitram” won the first prize this weekend at the CinefestOz film festival in West Australia. Worth A$100,000 ($73,000) the award is one of the richest in cinema. The film documents the build-up to a mass murder in Tasmania and its production was opposed by some community...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Cinderella’ Producers Fulwell 73 Wrap First Spanish-Language Project, ‘Boundless,’ For Amazon

“Cinderella” producers Fulwell 73 have wrapped on their latest bumper project for Amazon Prime: “Boundless,” comprised of a feature film and 3-part limited series. The Spanish language film and series, which was filmed on location in Spain, represent Fulwell 73’s first foray into international co-production. The project was made in collaboration with Spanish production company Elcano while ETB, Canal Sur and Gazprom-Media KIT Group also partnered on the project. The film and series, which star “Money Heist’s” Álvaro Morte and “Westworld’s” Rodrigo Santoro in the lead roles, tells the story of Spanish explorers Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan who were the...
Video GamesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ubisoft Reveals Women’s Film and Television Fellowship Participants (Exclusive)

Ubisoft revealed on Wednesday revealed that Winnie Yuan Kemp and Carol Bass have been selected to participate in the 2021 Women’s Film and Television Fellowship. During the paid, six-month program, which is designed to illuminate the voices of women, non-binary, trans and gender non-confirming storytellers, the pair will receive mentorship as they assess Ubisoft’s extensive library of IP for potential development opportunities and pitch original ideas that explore the community and culture of video games. “Being able to interface with an industry-leading company like Ubisoft and explore their incredible library of IP is an absolute dream come true,” said Kemp, who will...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Downton Abbey’ Director Philip John Boards Toronto Financing Forum Project ‘Arrangements of Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include “Downton Abbey” and “The Good Karma Hospital,” will direct “Arrangements of Love,” the sole Asian project selected at the Toronto International Financing Forum, which sits alongside the Toronto film festival. The film is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari (“The Taliban Cricket Club”) by John and British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama, who played the female lead in Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy” and is a series regular on “The Good Karma Hospital.” “Arrangements of Love” follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to...
Educationcineuropa.org

Gisli Snaer • Director and CEO, London Film School

Cineuropa caught the opportunity to chat with Gisli Snaer, director and CEO of the London Film School (LFS), to discuss the main learning opportunities offered to prospective students. The prestigious British institution is part of both GEECT (European Grouping of Film and Television Schools) and CILECT (International Association of Film and Television Schools).
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Endeavor Content Invests in Scandinavian Production Company Nordic Drama Queens

Endeavor Content has backed new Scandinavian production company Nordic Drama Queens. Nordic Drama Queens, based between Stockholm and Copenhagen, launches this fall and will develop “premium drama content from established and untapped voices with an international imprint.” The company was formed by (pictured above, left to right) Sandra Harms, former managing director and producer at Miso Films Sweden (backed by Fremantle); Line Winther Skyum Funch, executive producer and founder of WISK; and Josefine Tengblad, an independent producer and former head of drama at TV4/CMore. “In a time where content creation is rapidly evolving, everything still comes down to talent,” said Harms, Skyum Funch...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Banijay’s Head Of Scripted Lars Blomgren Talks Diversity, Co-Production Challenges & Future Of Scripted Content

It’s been nearly a year since Lars Blomgren was named Banijay’s head of scripted for the company and, according to the veteran TV exec, it’s been a fruitful start. He’s no stranger to the role, having previously been head of scripted EMEA at Endemol Shine Group, before Banijay seized control of that company in a mega $2.2BN deal last year. There, he led the company’s non-English scripted production division. He’s been behind productions such as Danish hit series Bron (The Bridge), Dutch drama Penoza, religious fundamentalist story Caliphate, Norwegian mystery Beforeigners and Israeli drama Queens, the latter of which is...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

New study revealing stark gender inequality at UK's The Royal Opera has lessons for the industry worldwide

Many of the world’s most popular operas are rife with misogyny and gendered violence — and things aren’t much better for women behind the scenes. Opera production has long been dominated by male directors and designers, with the role of costume designer one of few exceptions. Yet there has been little empirical data that tracks the precise degree to which women are under-represented in opera. Most data is either anecdotal or, more often, compiled by arts journalists in response to male-heavy season announcements. In our new study, we addressed this knowledge gap by investigating women’s representation at one of the world’s leading opera...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab Connects Nurtures Rising Filmmakers

Since 2011, the Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab has nurtured a number of rising filmmakers through an assortment of masterclasses, workshops and individual mentoring sessions: Talents like Ben Sharrock (“Limbo”), Eva Riley (a recent winner BIFA winner for “Perfect 10”) and Rob Savage (“Host”) are alumni of the program. In 2019, however, the program yielded the Talent Lab Connects offshoot, in which a smaller selection of writers, directors and producers are given the chance to develop specific feature film or series projects with a range of industry mentors. Now in its third year — and its second of the program taking...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Acclaimed Docs ‘Flee’ and ‘Gunda’ Among Nominees for Nordic Council Film Prize

Two internationally-acclaimed documentaries from the Nordic region – “Flee” and “Gunda” – are among the five films nominated for a Nordic Council Film Prize. This is the most prestigious film award in the Nordic region, celebrating films with unique artistic visions that actively engage with Nordic culture. It’s the eighteenth year the Nordic Council Film Prize is awarded, and the winner will be announced on Nov. 2 in Copenhagen, taking home a prize of DKK 300,000 ($47,355) to be shared equally among the screenwriter, director, and producer. Here are the five film nominations: “Flee,” (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark) Co-written by Amin (a pseudonym), and...
Moviesktep.org

On Film - Film production on the Borderland

Host Charles Horak welcomes Gilbert Jorgenson, owner of Leo Lightning and Grip, to discuss equipment rentals in an ever increasing film making market and what lies ahead for the business. Originally aired July 10, 2021.
SciencePosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Television Academy Launches Science and Technology Peer Group

The Television Academy is launching a new Science and Technology Peer Group, an addition to its existing membership structure, effective Jan. 1. The election of peer group governors is expected to take place by December. Founded and co-chaired by industry vets Barry Zegel and Wendy Aylsworth, the new peer group provides a membership base for engineers, scientists and technologists who create the systems and devices that enable or advance the storytelling and transmission capabilities of television. “In 1949, at the first Emmy ceremony, the Academy recognized not only the arts but also the sciences of television with its special award for Outstanding Achievement...
New York City, NYnywift.org

The Writers Lab Expands to 16 Participants for 7th Annual Script Development Program

For the first time ever, the Lab is open to episodic pilots. The Writers Lab is pleased to announce an expanded class of 16 participants for 2021 for its script development lab for women writers over 40. (see list below). Accepting pilots as well as features for the first time since launching in 2015, The Writers Lab will build a rich virtual experience for 9 feature writers and 7 pilot writers in 2021, its seventh year. Due to COVID-19, this fall’s lab will be virtual.

