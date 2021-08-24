Cancel
Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Chunky Sneakers & Baggy Sweatpants With a Chic Turtleneck & Prada Bag

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7B5T_0bbObuuo00

Vanessa Hudgens is giving relaxed, fun vibes with her latest look.

The “High School Musical” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in her “happy place” in front of a store’s Halloween display. For the ensemble, Hudgens sported a black mock turtleneck with green loose-fitting sweatpants. She accessorized the casual look with a Prada belt bag.

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens)

When it came down to the shoes, Hudgens donned a pair of black and off-white colored chunky, semi-platform sneakers that featured striped shoelaces. The shoe style plays right into the current dad sneakers trend that’s swept social media feeds and culture alike.

Hudgens’ essential style consists of trendy, modern outfits that are chic and classic. She typically fancies flowy dresses, edgy bathing suits, efficient activewear and oversized suiting. She also dabbles in the idea of mixing luxury fashion with more affordable labels. On the footwear front, she gravitates towards sleek styles like heeled sandals, chunky sneakers, height-defying boots and sharp pumps.

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens)

When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for sporting gowns from major fashion brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and Cult Gaia. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with brands like Bongo and Candies. The “Spring Breakers” actress also acted as a face for Neutrogena over the years.

Slip on a pair of chunky, semi-platform sneakers and add an athletic twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Vanessa Hudgens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mbAa_0bbObuuo00
CREDIT: Saks Off Fifth

To Buy: John Richmond Chunky Sole Sneakers, $170 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhkFh_0bbObuuo00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Prada Lug-Sole Platform Sneakers, $825 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBBth_0bbObuuo00
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima Sneakers, $100 .

Flip through the gallery to see Vanessa Hudgens’ standout street style looks through the years.

Footwear News

Footwear News

