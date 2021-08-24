A Goodbye From CEO Bill Stotesbery

When I joined Austin PBS in 2004, I never thought I would stay anywhere for 17 years… but serving as YOUR General Manager has been a true privilege every day of each of those 17 years. At the end of September, I will be retiring. As Austin PBS starts its next chapter with a new home at Austin Community College Highland, the time is right for me to start a new chapter in my own life. I feel excited about retirement while also reflective about my time here. And I’m ready to become the biggest cheerleader that Austin PBS has ever seen.