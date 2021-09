The Bulls made two big moves in free agency this offseason. The first was acquiring a new starting point guard in Lonzo Ball. They followed that up by bringing in forward DeMar DeRozan. Chicago was applauded for adding Ball however they didn’t get the same reaction with DeRozan. Shortly after adding DeRozan, there was a lot of talk about how he will fit with this Bulls team. Many people chimed in to say he doesn’t make sense on this roster. They even went as far as ranking the Bulls with the worst move in free agency adding DeRozan. Well, DeRozan addressed all the talk about his fit with the Bulls on the No Chill podcast with Gilbert Arenas.