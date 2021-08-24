Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Are Developing a Buddy Cop Film

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJust days after Dave Bautista voiced his interest in doing a “buddy cop” movie with Jason Momoa on Twitter, the Aquaman star on Monday confirmed that the project is “off to the races,” while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Bautista shared his initial idea in a...

#Buddy Cop Film
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MoviesIGN

Dune: Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban

Dune casts another Marvel veteran, Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, in the key role of the Harkonnens' psychotic chief enforcer, Glossu "The Beast" Rabban. Through Beast Rabban, House Harkonnen has brutally suppressed Arrakis' indigenous population, the Fremen, in their pursuit of the planet's most valuable natural resource. Living up to his nickname, Rabban is a dim-witted, savage animal who uses brute force to instill fear and secure the Harkonnens' nefarious goals. Dune reunites actor Dave Bautista with his Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve. Dune opens n the US and UK on October 22 and in Australia on October 21.
MoviesPopculture

Jason Momoa's First Netflix Movie Skyrockets Straight to No. 1 After Debut

Jason Moma's new Netflix movie soared straight to number 1 on the platform in its very first night. Sweet Girl, a drama-thriller about a widowed father on a mission for revenge, is the number 1 movie on Netflix at the time of this writing and number 1 on the service overall. However, the surge in views does not necessarily reflect the movie's quality.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Jason Momoa Calls Out Reporter’s ‘Icky’ Question

Jason Momoa called out a reporter for asking an “icky” question about his Game of Thrones character. Momoa starred as Khal Drogo in Season 1 of the HBO drama, and is currently filming the sequel to Aquaman, and is set to appear in Dune, Sweet Girl and Apple TV‘s See.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Jason Momoa Was Like Before He Got Famous

To say that Jason Momoa has some big projects incoming for this year might be the understatement of the century. The "Aquaman" star's film "Sweet Girl" is set to debut on August 20 on Netflix, via Empire. Viewers should be expected to see Momoa at his best, which is taking on both action-packed sequences and elements of family drama. Momoa will be playing Ray Cooper, a grieving husband who vows to take down the big pharma company responsible for his wife's untimely death while trying to protect his daughter, played by Isabela Merced.
Combat Sportsbleedingcool.com

Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Fox News over what The Animal believes are repeated examples of hypocrisy. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Fox News personalities such as Tucker Carlson, who he has called a "pussy-grabbin' racist" and "lying human squeaky toy," and whom he has recently promised to put through a table.
Movieswfav951.com

Industry News: Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and More!

RITA MORENO, ZOE SALDANA, DIEGO LUNA JOIN MAYA AND THE THREE: Netflix is set for the fall bow of Maya and the Three. Creator Jorge R. Gutierrez and the streamer have revealed the cast, which includes Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya, Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Rita Moreno as Ah Puch, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi and Diego Luna as Zatz. The story follows a rebellious warrior princess whose life changes on her 15th birthday.
CelebritiesPage Six

Jason Momoa confirms he showers: ‘I’m Aquaman’

Unlike certain celebrities these days, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa reassured fans that he showers. “I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me,” Momoa, 42, told “Access Hollywood” Monday. “I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f–king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”. Fellow...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Jason Momoa interview turns ‘uncomfortable’ after ‘icky’ Game of Thrones question

An interview with Jason Momoa turned extremely awkward after the actor took umbrage with a question about Game of Thrones.The Aquaman actor was asked by The New York Times if he had any “regrets” about the Thrones scenes in which his character, Khal Drogo, was sexually violent.Momoa seemed happy enough to answer the question, replying: “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s...
MoviesSea Coast Echo

Why Jason Momoa wouldn't play Game of Thrones character again

Jason Momoa wouldn't play his 'Game of Thrones' character again. The 42-year-old star portrayed Kahl Drogo in the fantasy drama series and he admitted it was "really, really, really hard" to shoot some of his scenes, including the Dothraki leader's wedding night rape of his young new wife Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) but he accepted it was his job at the time, though it's not an experience he's keen to repeat.

