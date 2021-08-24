Cancel
Why the Panthers were the right fit for Robby Anderson — and why they wanted him

By Alaina Getzenberg
heraldsun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Tuesday’s practice, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson had multiple “wow” moments. The highlight play came when the ball bounced from his hands, then off the foot of cornerback Donte Jackson, who was in coverage, and then back into Anderson’s hands. Catches like that are a significant reason why...

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLheraldsun.com

Cam Newton suddenly is free. Should the Panthers think about him as a backup QB?

Cam Newton got fired by the New England Patriots Tuesday. In the meantime, the Carolina Panthers also released a quarterback — third-stringer Will Grier. That made a lot of Carolina fans suddenly wonder: Should the Panthers hire Newton back as a backup? After all, he was the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, he was their most successful quarterback ever, he would now be pretty inexpensive and the team suddenly has only two QBs on the roster.
NFLWBTV

Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTV) – The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to reports. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing sources. “Bill Belichick said he would do what’s best for the team. In this case, it’s starting rookie Mac Jones,” a follow-up tweet from...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Teams That Need to Make a Trade to Contend in 2021

One trade can change everything for an NFL team. Sometimes, it's not obvious right away, like when the Kansas City Chiefs acquired the No. 10 pick from the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 draft to select Patrick Mahomes. But for teams with immediate contention aspirations, sometimes it is, like when...
NFLNBC Sports

Robby Anderson dealing with hamstring injury

Robby Anderson did not practice Wednesday. Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Anderson has a hamstring injury. The issue is not expected to be long term, Rhule added. Anderson was injured during joint practices with the Colts last week. Anderson did not play in...
NFLCBS Sports

Panthers and wide receiver Robby Anderson agree to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million extension, per report

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to extend one of their top receivers. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Panthers and Robby Anderson had agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension. Rapoport says that Anderson will get $14.75 million per year and more than $20 million fully guaranteed. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed the two-year extension.
NFLSteelers Depot

Film Room: CB James Pierre Caps Off Impressive Summer With Strong Game Against Panthers

One player that doesn’t need to worry about his roster spot being in jeopardy come final cutdowns on Tuesday is CB James Pierre. The second-year UDFA out of Florida Atlantic has received rave reviews throughout training camp for his leap in play from his rookie season. He has constantly been around the football in training camp practices and has showcased that physicality needed to hold up against prototypical WRs on the boundary at the NFL level. Still, Pierre has had an up-and-down preseason showing thus far, having moments where he displays that aggressiveness in run support, but also can get too aggressive and allow separation in coverage which has led to easy completions.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 teams that could sign Will Grier after Carolina Panthers release

Which teams could try and scoop up quarterback Will Grier off the waiver wire after he was released by the Carolina Panthers?. The experiment lasted less than three years but the Carolina Panthers cut 2019 third-round quarterback Will Grier, giving the backup job to P.J. Walker ahead of the new season.
NFLScarlet Nation

Will Grier, former WVU quarterback, cut by Carolina Panthers

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is in search of a new home. The 2019 Carolina Panthers' third-round choice was released by the team Tuesday as part of final roster cuts. Grier has struggled to see the field during his three seasons with the team, serving primarily as a reserve...
NFLYardbarker

Why Cam Newton Returning to the Panthers Wouldn't Work

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers made the decision on the backup quarterback situation by waiving former 3rd round pick Will Grier and tabbing PJ Walker as Sam Darnold's backup. Despite Walker making the cut, there's no guarantee that he will be the only backup quarterback on the roster in the...
NFLCat Scratch Reader

Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 11 days to go

We’re 11 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 11 on the roster — wide receiver Robby Anderson. Former New York Jets undrafted free agent pass-catcher Robby Anderson enters his sixth NFL season and his second with the Panthers. The...
NFLheraldsun.com

Panthers put together their practice squad Wednesday. Here’s who made it so far.

A day after settling on an initial 53-man roster, the Carolina Panthers have begun signing players to the team’s practice squad. Teams around the league were allowed to begin doing so at 4 p.m. Wednesday, 24 hours after the deadline to get active rosters from a maximum of 80 to 53 players. The practice squad can compose of 16 players for a second straight year. There can be a maximum of six veterans on the practice squad.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Shi Smith still has a big role to play in 2021 despite shoulder injury

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith still has a role to play in 2021 despite going down with a shoulder injury in the preseason finale. There was a collective sigh of relief when head coach Matt Rhule stated in his media availability that Shi Smith’s shoulder injury wasn’t as bad as first feared. The sixth-round pick took a hard fall during the team’s fine preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended an impressive offseason for the player in an abrupt fashion.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

