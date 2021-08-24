Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nassau, western Camden and northern Charlton Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kings Ferry, or near Hilliard, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Hilliard, Folkston, Woodbine, Homeland, Kings Ferry, Waverly, Race Pond, Tarboro and Colesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH