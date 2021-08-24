Get free admission to all U.S. National Parks on August 25

You can plan to enjoy the great outdoors at all National Parks across the U.S. without paying an entrance fee.

The national parks will be offering free admission to guests on Wednesday, August 25, as the National Park Service is celebrating its birthday.

The parks will open their gates to visitors for free, including Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia National Parks here in Central California.

This year's other free admission days include September 25 for National Public Lands Day and November 11 for Veterans Day.

These free days will not cover activities fees such as camping, boating, transportation or special tours.