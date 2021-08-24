California AG urges law enforcement agencies to implement reforms to strengthen community trust

California's top law enforcement official is calling for agencies across the state to look into cases of excessive force following a years-long investigation of alleged abuses by Bakersfield police.

Attorney General Rob Bonta wants reforms implemented statewide to strengthen community ties and regain public trust in law enforcement.

"When communities speak out about injustice, it's our job as leaders...not just listen, we must take action to correct it," he said.

That includes looking into cases of excessive force and profiling.

The state Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Bakersfield Police Department five years ago and found misconduct, leading to an agreement that an independent monitor oversee a five-year plan to implement changes to the department.

Bonta says he'd like to see changes made across the state. Some departments like the Los Angeles Police Department have already done so.

Tension between police and the public it serves is an issue in Southern California and nationwide. The Los Angeles Police Department has found a way to address it and build trust within the community.

In 2018, the LAPD launched it's Community Safety Partnership Bureau . As part of the program, officers get to know the people who live in the neighborhoods they serve.

Meanwhile, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department has outfitted its deputies with body cameras and disciplined more than two dozen employees, and fired four deputies for misconduct.

The bottom line, Bonta is asking for all law enforcement agencies in California to implement reforms to strengthen the trust in the communities they serve and also to protect its officers.