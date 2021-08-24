Cancel
Orlando, FL

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Limbitless Solutions, Creator of Unique Bionic Arms for Children, Launch Clinical Trial

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimbitless Solutions (LSI) and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children are launching a national study to evaluate the effectiveness of video game-based training aimed at helping children learn how to use prosthetic arms. For the past seven years, LSI has 3D-printed prosthetics for children and uses video games created...

