Spider-Man Twitter Page Roasts Fans Who Saw No Way Home's Leaked Trailer

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Sony's official Spider-Man Twitter page has been an absolute gold mine of hilarity over the last couple of months, continuously trolling fans who were nagging them on a regular basis about the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer. Now that the real deal is finally up after months of anticipation, leave it to the people in charge of the said account to deliver us more laughs as the internet is still trying to recover from all the hype the said teaser gave them.

