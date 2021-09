ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, announcing that four players were identified as close contacts of a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Those four players - WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, DT Star Lotulelei and DT Vernon Butler - have been sent home from the team's training facility. Per NFL COVID-19 protocols they must be out for five days from their last contact with the trainer who tested positive. Each player has tested negative to this point, the trainer that tested positive was fully vaccinated.