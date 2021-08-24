Kengan Omega Chapter 123 Spoilers, Previews, Release Date and Time: The Tiger Vessel vs. The Wild Tiger

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Summer will soon be behind us, and so will the Summer 2021 Season. Many excellent titles are slowly wrapping up, and while it’s hard to choose a single best one, The Case Study of Vanitas is definitely among those you can’t pass by. Created by Studio Bones – a guarantee, with titles such as Fullmetal Alchemist – and based on a manga by Jun Mochizuki – author of Pandora Hearts – Vanitas no Karte has definitely found the recipe for success. Here are some reasons why it’s the best anime this summer.