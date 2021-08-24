The WFH Essentials Our Staffers Can’t Live Without

After nearly a year and a half long learning curve, our staffers are inherently pros at working from home. They know where to take their Zoom calls, how much coffee to consume before they start to vibrate, and how to divide up time spent on the couch versus a dining chair to avoid back pain the following day. That expertise lends itself to the curation of personal essentials, as well. Whether that entails webcam-friendly earrings, a cushioned mouse pad, or the perfect pair of stylish yet practical eyeglasses, they know what they can't live without. And, now that our staff has become experts of WFH style, the Iris Apfel Zentennial Collection has come at just the right time—the collaboration between Zenni and the iconic Iris Apfel is allowing everybody to snag Apfel's signature style at an affordable price. There are a myriad of functional options our staffers love, including Zenni's blue light protecting Blokz® lenses or the ability to customize any of the frames to be sunglasses, progressives, readers, and more, and with 12 frames to choose from in colorways like cerulean, Serengeti animal print, emerald green, and vivid red, the team can each express themselves with their individual picks. Discover the items that take the edge off our staffers' WFH routines below.