Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The WFH Essentials Our Staffers Can’t Live Without

By Camille Freestone
coveteur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly a year and a half long learning curve, our staffers are inherently pros at working from home. They know where to take their Zoom calls, how much coffee to consume before they start to vibrate, and how to divide up time spent on the couch versus a dining chair to avoid back pain the following day. That expertise lends itself to the curation of personal essentials, as well. Whether that entails webcam-friendly earrings, a cushioned mouse pad, or the perfect pair of stylish yet practical eyeglasses, they know what they can't live without. And, now that our staff has become experts of WFH style, the Iris Apfel Zentennial Collection has come at just the right time—the collaboration between Zenni and the iconic Iris Apfel is allowing everybody to snag Apfel's signature style at an affordable price. There are a myriad of functional options our staffers love, including Zenni's blue light protecting Blokz® lenses or the ability to customize any of the frames to be sunglasses, progressives, readers, and more, and with 12 frames to choose from in colorways like cerulean, Serengeti animal print, emerald green, and vivid red, the team can each express themselves with their individual picks. Discover the items that take the edge off our staffers' WFH routines below.

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iris Apfel
Person
David Chipperfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfh#Essentials#Cat#Coffee#Ef Collection#Wfh#Gorese#Moka#M Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Beauty & FashionPeople

Cardi B Shared Her Impressive Collection of Shower Essentials — and Everything's Under $20 on Amazon

As the great bathing debate continues in Hollywood, Cardi B has made her stance on showering perfectly clear. Based on her latest Twitter snap, the "Rumors" collaborator is pro-shower, and her current stockpile of chosen cleansing essentials includes many drugstore favorites. Celebrities, they really are just like us — at least when it comes to relying on Vaseline, Dove, and Dr. Teal's.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Office Outfits for Men: 23 Wardrobe Staples That'll Make You the Most Stylish Guy at Work

Office outfits for men? Sounds vaguely familiar. If a year spent in Zoom purgatory has you feeling rusty at wearing anything other than tees and sweatpants, we don't blame you. But now that workplaces across the country are starting to open up again, it's time to prepare for re-entry. That means reorienting yourself with physical commutes, face-to-face meetings, and—most crucially—IRL full-length fit checks.
Posted by
Sheeraz Qurban

7 Wardrobe Essentials That Every Man Should Have.

Photo of WardrobePhoto by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels. You might agree to the statement that “a gentleman is a gentleman by heart not by looks”. Oh well, but people don’t see your manners at first glance, your appearance matters. How well you are dressed, and how beautifully your carry what you are wearing impacts the most and it is your first impression. Don’t forget that your first impression is the last impression.
Designers & CollectionsElite Daily

Ooooh, Target's Designer Collection For Fall Is Freaking GOOD

Target just announced its lineup for its most recent, limited-edition line. The brand’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection is set to drop early September 2021, and you’ll be able to shop a ton of styles from trailblazing luxury designers. If you already know and love Target’s usual designer dress collections, you won’t want to miss your chance to get your hands on this new line — that goes beyond just dresses.
Shoppingcoveteur.com

The Home Accessories Our Staffers Can’t Get Enough Of

Once you've established design sense in a home, it's a rather sizable financial and time commitment to shift that direction. Subtle alterations through the use of funky decor accessories are much more feasible. Not to mention, it's always a treat to shop for them. So we've asked our staffers to reveal the home accessories they've sprinkled around their houses and apartments that reveal a bit about their personality. From vivacious throws to girly place mats to timeless vases, discover how the team populates the empty spaces in their home with their favorite items below.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Health

The Best Comfortable Flats for All-Day Support, According to Podiatrists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Long walks require shoes you can wear comfortably for hours at a time. You probably wouldn't reach for a pair of heels when you know you're going to be on your feet for a while, but, as it turns out, flat shoes may not be doing you any favors either—especially if they don't have the support necessary to help you maintain good foot health.
Designers & CollectionsABC 4

10 fall fashion essentials every woman should own

(GTU) – It’s that weird point in the year where the seasons are changing—it’s no longer summer, but it does not quite fall either. What better way to kick start the autumn season than with a bunch of fall fashion items? August and September bring new beginnings and it’s a great time to vamp up your style and switch up your wardrobe.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I'm Picky About New Trends, But These Items Could Easily Become Closet Staples

As a fashion editor, I spend a solid chunk of my time uncovering trends that could appeal to you, dear readers. And I don't like to suggest just any old trend. I'm actually quite picky about what I select because I like to ensure said trend will bring a current feel to your wardrobe and have longevity. You know, something that won't just be a one-season wonder. Well, our brand-new clothing line, Who What Wear Collection, just launched and features the trend-ish pieces I gravitate toward.
ApparelETOnline.com

17 Fall Essentials to Wear Back to the (Home) Office

Whether you’re preparing to return to in-person work at an office soon, or gearing up for another few months of working from home due to concerns over the Delta variant, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel put-together and professional can make all the difference in how you feel about getting back to work.
Apparelcoveteur.com

We Can’t Get Enough of This New Way to Layer Your Jewelry

Through the lens of Instagram, jewelry has become more than just a mere accessory. Summer was the season of dainty necklaces and slinky body jewelry, both of which were delicately layered and perfect for lazy warm weather 'fits and poolside looks. But if the season is any indication of what jewelry to wear and how we wear it, the crisp days ahead are calling for a change-up. Artful jewelry in vintage inspired cuts and styles are strong enough to stand alone, but they can also be layered to create a look that is timeless and, frankly, more distinct and reflective of your personal style.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

16 Cool New Designer Bags We Can't Help but Want Right Now

When it comes to bag shopping, there are a few ways to go. More affordable options are always a good idea, or you can opt for a classic designer name that has been around for decades. Or lastly, we're seeing a lot of what we like to call mid-range brands and designers pop up. These fresh new names have a ton of great bags at more accessible price points. Plus, we can't stop seeing them all over Instagram.
Food & Drinksmadison

Here Are 16 Must-Have Condiments That We Can't Live Without

You're all set for an amazing dinner. You have fresh vegetables, freshly-baked bread, and a quality cut from the butcher. But it's still missing something... condiments! Fortunately, we've got you covered with 16 condiments that go beyond mustard and ketchup. 1. Gator Hammock Hot Sauce. With a distinct vinegary, Cajun...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Best Valheim Mods You Can’t Live Without

It’s easy to forget that Valheim is in Early Access given that it’s already so impressively polished. In a short amount of time since launch, the game has amassed an enormous, thriving community of players who adore its engaging survival mechanics and immense scale. The Valheim mods scene, too, is off to a great start. In this article, we’re going to go look at the best Valheim mods that have been released so far.
Beauty & Fashioncoveteur.com

15 New Fashion Items We’ve Had Our Eye on This August

The transition between seasons always poses an interesting challenge for not only shopping, but styling. The in-between weather allows you to mix summer separates with heavier fall staples—think shorts with boots and dresses with blazers. That means anything goes when it comes to shopping. As we embark on the final days of August, snap up your last summery finds as you simultaneously begin to peruse fall fabrications—leather, suede, and more. Below, we've rounded up 15 items that launched this month for you to add to your cart before the first month of fall.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Marie Kondo Reveals the Things She Can't Live Without

We interviewed Marie Kondo because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from her own line, KonMari. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If anyone knows how to...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

When It Comes to Style, These Are the Latinx Brands I Can't Live Without

Growing up, I didn't see any brands being represented by women who looked like me. Since I was in middle school, beauty and fashion have been my passion, so I've used and tried countless brands that I've loved but have never really felt connected to or devoted to any of them. But in 2019, things changed when I landed my first career job as a beauty and fashion junior writer at a major Latinx publication. There, I learned so much more about Latinx brands and founders that are making an impact in the industry, and it filled my heart with joy to know that people who looked like me were getting noticed.
Grocery & Supermakettheeverygirl.com

15 Trader Joe’s Products Our Editors Can’t Live Without

We’re obsessed with Trader Joe’s (OK, but who isn’t?). Whenever any of us tries something new, it’s immediately brought up in our Slack channels. With such amazing prices, stores pretty close to where we all live, and so many healthy options, it’s no surprise that it’s our grocery store of choice. Because we couldn’t already get enough, here are the products we think you need to try immediately that our editors pick up every single time we go:

Comments / 0

Community Policy