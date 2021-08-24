Cancel
NFL

Bills having some COVID issues with multiple star players

By Brad Berreman
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne prominent player is notably not vaccinated for COVID-19, but now the Buffalo Bills have a growing issue. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has notably been against COVID-19 vaccines, which based on the NFL’s protocols created the possibility of a looming issue for the team. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News first reported a training staff member tested positive for the virus, with Beasley and fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis immediately being deemed close contacts.

#Covid#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New York Daily News
