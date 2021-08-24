Nevertheless Season 2 Not Happening Soon? Park Seo Joon-Led Drama May Hinder Song Kang, Han So Hee's Reunion

A cohesive picture is always more telling about a story than just reading a chapter at a time. Perhaps jTBC drama Nevertheless should have been a Netflix produced series where all the episodes drop at once. It never delivered on the buzzy lead hype of Song Kang and Han So Hee pairing up and the push-and-pull dynamics of a realistic college age emotionally messy romance ended up frustrating the broader viewer base than it satisfied the minority public who appreciated such a take. This weekend was the ending on a 10-episode run and as someone who watched the first and now the last episode (with some snippets of the episodes between), I actually like it a whole lot better seeing the ending that the production chose to go with. For fans who watched the entire series, your thoughts? As for the future bankability of Song Kang and Han So Hee, I don’t think the low ratings of their first big drama lead roles will dog them (for now) as both have other projects already lined up and I think K-ent will see the lack of success here as more the problem with the story not connecting with the audience than an issue with the two leads.