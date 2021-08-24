EASY HOMEMADE KETCHUP

You won't believe how simple it is to make your own Homemade Ketchup. It is not only fast to make (with no weird ingredients) but it's also thick and delicious!. Have you ever thought to make your own ketchup? Honestly, I had never given it a try until I find out that it is actually ridiculously easy to make. It creates a thick and rich condiment that really elevates the flavor of whatever you put it on! Of course, we usually just use the store-bought stuff. But sometimes, you just want to add that extra special touch. Like for when you make your own HOMEMADE STEAKBURGER and FRENCH FRIES! Everyone will wonder what brand you used and you can tell them it's your own homemade ketchup recipe!