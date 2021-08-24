Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

VP Harris trip to Vietnam delayed due to report of Havana Syndrome

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox29.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed Tuesday after a report of a "recent possible anomalous health incident" in Hanoi. The U.S. government uses ‘anomalous health incident’ to described Havana Syndrome. It was first reported in 2016 after diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reported headaches, fatigue, hearing and vision loss, severe and debilitating cognitive impairment, tinnitus, brain fog, vertigo, and loss of motor control.

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havana Syndrome#Americans#Fox5ny News#Vp#Asian#The State Department#Cuban#Fbi#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicshomenewshere.com

Former CIA officer on possible Havana syndrome incident: This was no coincidence

Former CIA senior intelligence officer Marc Polymeropoulos joins CNN's Brianna Keilar to discuss the delay of Vice President Kamala Harris' trip in Southeast Asia. Harris' departure was delayed after her office was informed of a "report of a recent possible anomalous health incident." That term is how the government usually refers to the mysterious Havana syndrome that has sickened hundreds of US officials over the past few years.
Pharmaceuticalskfgo.com

Vietnam says Cuba to supply COVID-19 vaccine, transfer technology

HANOI (Reuters) – Cuba will supply large quantities of its home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala, to Vietnam and also transfer the production technology to the Southeast Asian country by the end of the year, the Vietnamese health ministry said on Tuesday. After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic,...
WorldKEYT

Vietnam tightens virus lockdown ahead of Harris visit

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, has begun a tightened lockdown to battle the coronavirus. It comes a day ahead of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the capital, Hanoi. In Ho Chi Minh City, police and army troops have mobilized to enforce the lockdown, and deliver food and supplies to each household. People in “high risk” districts must stay home under the stricter measures, imposed for at least two weeks. The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 737 virus-related deaths, its highest single-day total. That raises the death toll since the pandemic began to 8,277, most in the southern region. Hanoi, in the north, is also under a lockdown, although not as strict.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Two additional diplomats hit by Havana Syndrome in Germany

At least two Berlin-based US diplomats have gone in for medical treatment after experiencing symptoms associated with the “Havana Syndrome”, according to new reporting from The Wall Street Journal. The diplomats’ work reportedly touched on issues concerning Russia, including cyber security and gas exports, according to the Journal. Russia has...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

More 'Havana syndrome' cases reported at US embassy in Berlin: report

At least two more U.S. officials at the American embassy in Berlin, Germany, have sought treatment in recent weeks for symptoms of the mysterious "Havana syndrome," according to a report. The individuals have been experiencing nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia and sluggishness – symptoms that have sometimes left...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Havana Syndrome reported by Americans stationed in Germany

US officials stationed in Germany developed symptoms of the Havana Syndrome, a mysterious ailment linked to suspected radiation attacks that have stricken hundreds of American spies and diplomats around the world. At least two US officials were treated after developing nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia and sluggishness, according...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam reports 10,266 new COVID-19 infections, 389 deaths

HANOI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported 10,266 new COVID-19 infections and 389 deaths on Monday, most of which were detected in outbreak epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, where troops have been deployed to enforce a strict lockdown. Editing by James Pearson. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
Public Healthgizadeathstar.com

REMOTE VIEWERS TO ACTION STATIONS: HAVANA SYNDROME AGAIN… IN ...

If you've been following the "Havana Syndrome" story you'll want to file this one, because according to this New York Post article shared by B.W., it's now occurring in Germany. But why file this one? Well, it's full of the usual reportage about these events, and confirms the overall pattern. But there's something else that caught my eye, a couple of new details:
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

Brazil reports 41,714 cases, 1,064 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 41,714 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,064 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The South American country has now registered 20,457,897 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen...
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Vietnam to half quarantine time for fully vaccinated visitors

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will slash the duration of mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors from two weeks to just seven days, its health ministry said on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet. Vietnam successfully contained the virus for much of last year using a...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy