Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

J.J. Watt is back for the Arizona Cardinals

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the initial test run for the Arizona Cardinals heading into training camp 2021, the fans and media have been waiting to see J.J. Watt with the team. Of course, that conveniently became impossible after Watt tweaked something during that run and has been absent from the workouts since. Call...

www.revengeofthebirds.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals activate J.J. Watt and Dennis Gardeck from PUP; Andy Isabella returns from Reserve/COVID-19

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals not only activated defensive lineman J.J. Watt from the Physically Unable to Perform list but outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck as well. Watt was recovering from a hamstring injury since late July which landed him on the list. The Cardinals have been playing it safe with him as their top free agent signing this offseason. Gardeck has been on PUP since July 22 as he was rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 15 of last season.
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Confirms J.J. Watt Will Return on Monday

On the first day of conditioning tests for the Arizona Cardinals, defensive end J.J. Watt felt some discomfort and did not return after removing himself. Weeks later, the Arizona Cardinals played their second preseason game, as many games as they have been without the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals Want Watt to Have Fewer Snaps, Same Production

With Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt on the shelf for all of training camp so far, there hasn’t been much talk about how he will be utilized this season. However, that changed this week after nfl.com reporter Jim Trotter visited practice and got an audience with defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.
NFLchatsports.com

J.J. Watt Activated off of PUP List by Cardinals Amid Hamstring Injury Rehab

The Arizona Cardinals activated defensive end J.J. Watt from the physically unable to perform list. The team triggered the designation in July, when Watt was dealing with a hamstring injury. During Arizona's 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second week of the preseason, he told ESPN's Lisa Salters he intended to be ready to go for practice Monday.
NFLNBC Sports

J.J. Watt will return from hamstring injury Monday

J.J. Watt broke his own news when he announced in free agency he was signing with the Cardinals. On Friday, the pass rusher broke his own news about his return from injury. Watt told Lisa Salters of ESPN during the Cardinals’ preseason game against the Chiefs that he will practice Monday.
NFLneworleanssun.com

J.J. Watt, Dennis Gardeck Activated From PUP List

Isabella activated from Covid list; Barcoo fails physical Darren Urban. The Cardinals defense got a bump Monday, when not only defensive lineman J.J. Watt was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list -- which coach Kliff Kingsbury had said after Friday's game was coming -- but also outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck was activated from PUP.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Roster Move For J.J. Watt

On Monday, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt took a major step toward making his debut for his new team. Watt, who injured his hamstring during a conditioning run test in late July, was taken off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this afternoon. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had hinted that he was close to returning over the weekend.
NFLedm.com

Watch NFL Superstar J.J. Watt Try to Explain Eric Prydz's Music

"Opus" is a prized song in the career of one of the most prolific artists in electronic music history. But to some, like future NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, it's just another "where's the drop?" moment. After hearing Eric Prydz's progressive house hit in the Arizona Cardinals' locker room...
NFLYardbarker

J.J. Watt Practices for First Time This Camp

It had been a long 26 days, but after numerous practices and two preseason games, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was back on the practice field Monday after being removed from the active/physically unable to perform list and officially passing his physical. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was “great”...
NFLABC 15 News

Watt and Gardeck make Cardinals training camp debut

As Kliff Kingsbury was speaking with the media prior to Monday’s training camp practice in Glendale, music with a deep bass thumped from the Cardinals locker room. Dennis Gardeck was in charge of the music, the day he and J.J. Watt made their training camp debuts. “It was like dance...
NFLNBC Sports

J.J. Watt aims to dominate again

Three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt is getting ready for his first year with a team other than the Texans. He plans to be the guy he was during his best years in Houston. Lisa Salters of ESPN interviewed Watt during Friday night’s game between the Chiefs and...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Cardinals activate five-time All-Pro DE J.J. Watt off PUP list

After joining the Cardinals in March, Watt participated in Arizona's offseason program, but when he began experiencing hamstring tightness late last month, the franchise opted to sideline him for a few weeks to open training camp. Watt told ESPN's Lisa Salters during Arizona's second preseason game that he was ready...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt to begin practicing next week

The Arizona Cardinals have not had defensive end J.J. Watt participate in any practice since the start of training camp. He suffered a minor hamstring injury during the conditioning test and was placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). He is coming back. On ESPN’s television broadcast of...
NFLYardbarker

Omenihu Rising, With Help from DeMarcus Ware and J.J. Watt

ARLINGTON – Charles Omenihu delivered a classic power move Saturday night, ripping his arm past Dallas Cowboys tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to gain leverage. Once the Houston Texans’ third-year defensive end established his position, Sprinkle couldn’t slow him down as the former Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year sacked Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy