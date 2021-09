If you are looking for a comfortable addition to your loungewear, Pact offers exceptionally soft organic cotton basics for maximum coziness for both men and women. One of our favorites, the men’s Stretch-Fit, V-Neck Undershirt, is so comfortable he will want to wear it all day and night. The shirts are made with organic cotton, contain no toxic chemicals and use 91 percent less water than conventional cotton. We love the longer length that allows the shirt to stay tucked in along with the slim fit for a flattering look.