Coronavirus town hall with Gov. Little Tuesday

View more in
Idaho State
KIFI Local News 8
Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,226 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,226 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Tuesday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,226 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, ID|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
DHW announces COVID-19 funding for hospitals, free-standing primary/urgent care clinics
The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) announced hospitals and free-standing primary and urgent care clinics in Idaho can start applying immediately for funding made available by Gov. Brad Little last week to address the dire situation in the state caused by COVID-19. The post DHW announces COVID-19 funding for hospitals, free-standing primary/urgent care clinics appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, ID|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
COVID-19 media briefing Tuesday
The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday. The post COVID-19 media briefing Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, ID|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Gov. Little calls in help amid surge in COVID-19 patients
Governor Brad Little will make a live announcement regarding COVID-19 in Idaho on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. MT. The post Gov. Little calls in help amid surge in COVID-19 patients appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Pocatello Mayor makes donation to Zoo Idaho
Whether he was strolling, hiking, or running, every step by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad last October brought him closer to earning funds for Zoo Idaho. The post Pocatello Mayor makes donation to Zoo Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Idaho offers higher pay to get, retain correctional officers
State officials are boosting pay and offering bonuses to try to get and keep correctional officers. The post Idaho offers higher pay to get, retain correctional officers appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello, ID|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Pocatello Mayor Blad seeks reelection
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has announced he will again be running for mayor. The post Pocatello Mayor Blad seeks reelection appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Summer food service program delivers nearly 1 million meals to Wyoming youth
The Wyoming Summer Food Service program for kids, offered through the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE), served nearly one million meals to Wyoming children and teens in 2021. The post Summer food service program delivers nearly 1 million meals to Wyoming youth appeared first on Local News 8.
Blackfoot, ID|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
2 mother’s lounges at Eastern Idaho State Fair
There will once again be two mother's lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. The post 2 mother’s lounges at Eastern Idaho State Fair appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Idaho, US average gas prices stable despite Hurricane Ida – for now
So far, the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida has been limited to the Gulf Coast region, with little change in the price of gas since the hurricane made landfall, according to AAA. The post Idaho, US average gas prices stable despite Hurricane Ida – for now appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls, ID|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
EIRMC announces new CFO
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center announced the addition of Aaron Martin as Chief Financial Officer to the hospital’s administrative team. The post EIRMC announces new CFO appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
COVID-19 forces Idaho hospitals past capacity, toward crisis
Hospital facilities and public health agencies are scrambling to add capacity as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide. The post COVID-19 forces Idaho hospitals past capacity, toward crisis appeared first on Local News 8.
Jackson, WY|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Locals line streets in Jackson as family returns from receiving Marine’s body
Crowds gathered along Broadway in Jackson to watch Rylee McCollum's family be escorted through town. The post Locals line streets in Jackson as family returns from receiving Marine’s body appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease
By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An environmental group that wants to end public-land grazing has outbid a rancher in central Idaho for a grazing lease on state land that includes habitat for bull trout and steelhead. Western Watersheds Project’s bid of $8,200 last week won the 20-year grazing lease on 620 The post Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Study: Idaho students struggled with hybrid, online learning
A new study presented to state officials say students suffered significant academic setbacks during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in school districts that used hybrid or online learning models. The post Study: Idaho students struggled with hybrid, online learning appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
East Idaho hotels see record occupancy rates in July
Numbers from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce show July was the busiest month on record for hotel occupancy. The post East Idaho hotels see record occupancy rates in July appeared first on Local News 8.
Politics|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Lt. Gov. McGeachin ordered to release task force records
By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been ordered to turn over public documents regarding her education task force to journalists after a judge found she had no legitimate reason to withhold them. In a scathing written ruling made Thursday, 4th District Judge Steven Hippler said McGeachin’s The post Lt. Gov. McGeachin ordered to release task force records appeared first on Local News 8.
Victor, ID|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Victor Mayor declares state of emergency, issues face covering order
Rising COVID-19 cases in Teton County, Idaho has led Victor Mayor Will Frohlich to declare a state of emergency for the city. The post Victor Mayor declares state of emergency, issues face covering order appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
SIPH works with ISU and Express Lab to re-establish COVID-19 drive-up testing site
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is partnering with Idaho State University and Express Lab to once again conduct drive-up COVID-19 PCR and rapid testing. The post SIPH works with ISU and Express Lab to re-establish COVID-19 drive-up testing site appeared first on Local News 8.
Teton County, WY|Posted byKIFI Local News 8
Masks immediately required in Teton County, Wyo.
After review of all public comments submitted and in consultation with the State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell has issued Public Health Order #21-5 requiring face masks for Teton County, including the City of Jackson. The post Masks immediately required in Teton County, Wyo. appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0