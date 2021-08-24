Missoula Organization of Realtors provides update on housing crunch

The Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) is sharing new numbers highlighting the ongoing housing crunch and once again, the supply of housing doesn’t meet the demand.

Missoula saw a new high in the median sales price of $430,000 through June 2021, marking a 23% increase from the end of 2020. Meanwhile, active listings have declined 70%, dropping to only 107 at the end of June.

Looking at specific neighborhoods, it’s the South Hills, the Downtown district, and the Target Range/Big Flat neighborhoods that are seeing the lowest inventories.

But the MOR report isn’t all bad news. Since their last update both the city and county have continued to work on process improvements.

Through June, the city has approved permits for 778 housing units, a 41% increase over the entire year of 2020.

