Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Film hosts programming for Hispanic Heritage Month

By James Groh
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39V0Um_0bbOX5UW00

Milwaukee Film will feature a special month long program in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's presented by Milwaukee Film's Cine Sin Fronteras program.

The month of special programming will feature in-person screenings, events dedicated to elevating the work of Latinx filmmakers, and other virtual events. It will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“Film has the power to bring us together like no other art form. I can think of no better way to celebrate Hispanic culture and build bridges in our community than through cinema,” said Ernie Quiroz, Cine Sin Fronteras programmer.

Each week will focus on a different topic from food to music to immigration and so much more.

Cine Sin Fronteras' goal is to explore and tell the "untold stories of the rich and vibrant Latinx diaspora around the world. cinluding Latinx, Chicanx, Latin American, Indigenous, and Afro-Latinx communities," according to a Milwaukee Film press release.

To find more programming information and learn learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, go to the Milwaukee Film website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Culture#Milwaukee Film#Cine Sin Fronteras#Latin American#Indigenous#Afro#The Milwaukee Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy