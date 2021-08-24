Milwaukee Film hosts programming for Hispanic Heritage Month

Milwaukee Film will feature a special month long program in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's presented by Milwaukee Film's Cine Sin Fronteras program.

The month of special programming will feature in-person screenings, events dedicated to elevating the work of Latinx filmmakers, and other virtual events. It will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“Film has the power to bring us together like no other art form. I can think of no better way to celebrate Hispanic culture and build bridges in our community than through cinema,” said Ernie Quiroz, Cine Sin Fronteras programmer.

Each week will focus on a different topic from food to music to immigration and so much more.

Cine Sin Fronteras' goal is to explore and tell the "untold stories of the rich and vibrant Latinx diaspora around the world. cinluding Latinx, Chicanx, Latin American, Indigenous, and Afro-Latinx communities," according to a Milwaukee Film press release.

To find more programming information and learn learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, go to the Milwaukee Film website .

