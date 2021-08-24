Virginia daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 744,187 total cases, 569,469 of which are confirmed and 174,718 are probable. There are 11,693 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,877 being confirmed and 1,816 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,028, and deaths are up by 18 since Monday.

A total of 8,401,701 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,824,373 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,786 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,343 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 115 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,453 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

395 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

60,072 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 744,187 3,028 32,967 109 11,693 18 9,824,373 15,786 9.70% ACCOMACK 3,223 11 242 0 47 0 31,671 68 19.20% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 23,738 135 1118 6 312 0 227,627 400 14.90% FRANKLIN 1,240 8 58 0 33 0 7,713 29 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,742 30 72 0 53 0 36,643 68 HAMPTON 12,068 67 524 5 185 0 120,170 282 14.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,544 20 167 -1 71 0 38,564 60 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 5,323 24 203 0 76 0 91,309 134 16.40% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 678 11 26 0 14 0 9,500 12 NEWPORT NEWS 16,411 112 625 5 246 1 156,394 343 16.40% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 20,058 103 1190 2 282 0 183,419 267 15.60% NORTHAMPTON 868 3 85 0 37 0 14,552 36 19.20% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 985 6 29 0 18 0 13,640 16 PORTSMOUTH 10,170 50 744 3 209 0 75,222 165 17.90% SOUTHAMPTON 2,061 4 64 0 58 0 14,929 23 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,957 60 530 6 197 1 84,287 168 14.40% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 40,981 275 2,027 9 427 0 438,938 776 14.10% WILLIAMSBURG 868 1 33 0 14 0 14,006 15 16.40% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,290 16 105 0 60 0 70,987 90 16.40% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 158,205 936 7,842 35 2339 2 1,629,571 2,952 15.93% (Local Average)

