Biden to stick with Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan withdrawal
President Biden does not plan to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, an administration official confirmed Tuesday. Biden will accept a recommendation from Pentagon officials that more time is not necessary to evacuate American citizens and civilians from the country. Biden has asked for contingency plans should the situation change and more time is needed, the White House said in a statement.thehill.com
