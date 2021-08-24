CITY AWARDS $12.2 MILLION IN COVID-19 RENTAL ASSISTANCE TO HELP KEEP VULNERABLE RESIDENTS IN THEIR HOMES

To help ensure the equitable distribution of rental assistance to residents adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor announced the award of $12.2 million to 26 community organizations through the city’s Stable Housing Initiative. The initiative will fund rental assistance, supportive services and targeted outreach to hard-to-reach Columbus residents who have not yet accessed emergency rental assistance available to them.

The $12.2 million in Stable Housing Initiative funding is additive to the $26 million in federal funding the City of Columbus has allocated for rental assistance since the pandemic began. Communitywide, more than 14,400 central Ohio renters have received more than $33 million in COVID-19 rental assistance from the city, county and state, working in partnership with local nonprofits. The new Stable Housing Initiative seeks to reach at-risk populations and distribute assistance through organizations they know and trust.

“Our community has moved swiftly to distribute an unprecedented amount of rental assistance during the pandemic, keeping thousands of our neighbors in their homes. Yet some residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including new Americans, seniors, individuals with disabilities, youth in transition and other vulnerable populations have yet to hear that this funding exists, or how to access it.” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Through this initiative, and partnerships with community organizations, Columbus City Council and the courts, we will ensure that all Columbus residents have access to the resources they need to remain in safe, stable housing during the pandemic and beyond.”

“The Stable Housing Initiative will assist the City of Columbus and our partners in a continued effort to reach and protect the most vulnerable among us as we continue to fight against the looming eviction cliff,” said Councilmember Favor. “I urge our landlord community to work with our nonprofit partners to gain access to these unprecedented resources that will help provide stability and reassurance during these difficult times.”

Organizations awarded funding through the Stable Housing Initiative are:

AgencyPopulations servedAward

LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence Victims of domestic violence, including those in the refugee and immigrant communities $1,000,000

Broad Street Presbyterian Church Seniors, individuals with disabilities and immigrants and refugees $873,570

Physicians CareConnection Families residing in the 43228 ZIP code $850,000

Jewish Family Services Seniors and immigrants and refugees $650,000

Star House Youth ages 18 to 24 years old experiencing homelessness $650,000

Catholic Social Services Inc. Immigrant Hispanic population, seniors and youth ages 18- to 24 years old $500,000

Columbus Urban League Black, female-led households $500,000

Equitas Health LGBTQ+ community $500,000

Lifecare Alliance Seniors and individuals with disabilities $500,000

Somali Community Association Of Ohio Immigrants and refugees, youth, individuals with disabilities and seniors $500,000

Somali Community Link Inc. Immigrant and refugee households $500,000

The Homeless Families Foundation Pregnant women who are homeless or imminently at risk of becoming homeless $500,000

YMCA of Central Ohio Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees $500,000

Columbus Literacy Council Immigrants and refugees $425,000

Central Community House Seniors and youth ages 18 to 24 years old $400,000

Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees $400,000

Gladden Community House Very low income households from Franklinton and near west side $400,000

North Community Counseling Centers Inc. Seniors, youth, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees $400,000

St. Stephen's Community House Very low income households from Linden and northeast Columbus $360,000

Homes On The Hill Community Development Corporation Seniors and immigrants and refugees $350,000

Community Development For All People People who are unemployed or have been underemployed for an extended period of time $335,000

Kaleidoscope Youth Center Youth ages 18 to 24 years old who identify as LGBTQIA+ and/or an LGBTQIA+ person of color $335,000

Neighborhood Services Inc. Seniors, individuals with disabilities and immigrants and refugees $280,000

Our Helpers Immigrants and refugees $211,312

Us Together Inc. Immigrant and refugee households; victims of gender-based violence who are refugees and immigrants $171,430

Muslim Family Services Of Ohio Immigrant refugees $120,000

Total funding $12,211,312

Funds awarded through the Stable Housing Initiative will supplement rental assistance currently available to residents adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional federal funding awarded to the City of Columbus is currently available to eligible renters in need through IMPACT Community Action ( apply.impacthopefund.org) and the Columbus Urban League (https://www.cul.org/emergency-rental-assistance/).

The City of Columbus is contracting with recipient agencies to award $10 million of the funding now, with $2.2 million in funding to be legislated by City Council when it reconvenes.