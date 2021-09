With less than a month to go until Apple TV+'s award-winning series The Morning Show returns for a second season, viewers are getting a better look at the fallout from Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) season-ending decision and Mitch's (Steve Carrell) firing with a look at the official trailer. And when the series does return, UBA finds itself facing a new and complex world where now more than ever, whoever delivers the news has become more important than the news itself. And as united as they were in their decision, the aftermath finds Alex and Bradley more distant than ever and with some matters that they need to address.