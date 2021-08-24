Cancel
Mailbag: David Sills & Giants' wide receiver depth

By John Schmeelk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe in North Carolina: Does David Sills have the ability to crack the lineup as a WR3 in 2021?. John Schmeelk: Barring injuries, it is extremely unlikely that David Sills V winds up with the third most snaps on the Giants this season. But in order for that to have any chance of happening, he has to make the roster first, which is no sure thing. The Giants are unlikely to keep more than six receivers on the 53-man roster – they kept five last year.

