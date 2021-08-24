Average LA County Gas Price Unchanged for Second Time in Three Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Tuesday for the second time in three days, remaining at $4.386. The average price has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less for 10 consecutive days, including dropping one-tenth of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but 3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.179 more than one year ago.