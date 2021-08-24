Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County Gas Price Unchanged for Second Time in Three Days

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Tuesday for the second time in three days, remaining at $4.386. The average price has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less for 10 consecutive days, including dropping one-tenth of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but 3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.179 more than one year ago.

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#The Second Time#Aaa#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Gas prices in Las Vegas area hit $4 average

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gas prices are up, but hopefully not for too long. Right now, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is averaging $4.03 in the Las Vegas metro area. That's $1.35 per gallon more than one year ago, and the highest average in the valley on this day over the last ten years.
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

National Average Cost Of Gas Drops For First Time In 2021

Sonora, CA–Over the last two weeks, the average cost of gasoline dropped 2 cents, bringing the national average to $3.23 a gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said on Sunday that its the first decline in gas prices in nine months. Nationally the highest average price for regular gasoline is in San Fransisco with gas coming in at $4.49 a gallon. The cheapest is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at $2.70 per gallon.
Idaho Stateminicassia.com

IDAHO, U.S. AVERAGE GAS PRICES STABLE DESPITE HURRICANE IDA – FOR NOW

But the effects of regional shutdowns could be felt in the weeks ahead. So far, the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida has been limited to the Gulf Coast region, with little change in the price of gas since the hurricane made landfall. While regional shutdowns and infrastructure damage could drive up the national average over the next few weeks, AAA currently projects a lesser impact here in Idaho.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Gas prices unchanged in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of Labor Day Weekend, data shows Colorado Springs gas prices remain unchanged. According to GasBuddy, prices remained the same within the past week, averaging $3.61 per gallon. That's nearly 10 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.27 higher than in 2020. However, gas prices in Colorado The post Gas prices unchanged in Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO.
Posted by
Daily Press

Gas prices drop just in time for Labor Day travel, but Hurricane Ida’s impact could drive them up

Hampton Roads motorists eager to hit the road Labor Day weekend for summer’s last hurrah are in for a bit of good news — national gas prices have dipped. That’s the latest as of Sunday, with the national average decreasing by 2-cents, to $3.14, the cheapest since early July. Within 24 hours, the price inched up a penny because of Hurricane Ida effects, according to a release from Tidewater ...
TrafficPosted by
Panhandle Post

Average US price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $3.23

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.23 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that it’s the first decline in gas prices in nine months. Nationwide, the highest average price for...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

AAA Reports Crude Oil Price Drops $5/bbl to Lowest Price Since May - Gas Demand and National Gas Price Average Decline on the Week – California at $4.39 Declines One Cent Week-Over-Week

August 24, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Crude oil prices saw a significant decline of $5/bbl on the week, down to $62.32/bbl at Friday’s close. Prices are declining as market concerns grow that crude demand will decline as coronavirus infections increase across the globe. The downward crude price trend could spell good news for motorists.
Utica, NYWKTV

Average gas price in Utica steady two weeks in a row

UTICA, N.Y. – The average gas price in Utica has been steady at $3.26 for two weeks in a row, which is 5 cents higher than the state average. While prices in Utica have remained the same, crude oil prices have decreased significantly since the spring. “Crude oil prices saw...
Georgia Stateaccesswdun.com

AAA: Georgia gas prices unchanged over the past week

There's been no change in Georgia's average gasoline price over the past week - so says AAA-The Auto Club Group. The average price on Monday was $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The pump price is a penny more than last month and 97 cents more than this time last year.
TrafficMarie Evening News

Gas prices decline as COVID cases rise

Gasoline prices in Michigan fell 6 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.11 per gallon Monday, Aug. 23, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of nearly 5,000 gas stations in Michigan. With last week’s change, prices were 8.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy