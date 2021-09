Global demand for energy is rising with many countries looking to install new baseload power plus there are new demands such as the electrification of transportation. On the supply side of the equation though environmental concerns including climate change are driving the call for more so called “green energy” sources as alternatives to the traditional fossil fuel supplies of coal, oil, and gas. Renewables such as wind and solar have been gaining ground in the past decade or so but none of these can yet provide enough power to fully replace that derived from carbon sources. Hydro works where there is adequate supply of water and convenient topography. So not everywhere. The one that could (work anywhere that is) – nuclear – has had a bad rap for many years conjuring up visions of mushroom clouds and Chernobyl like disasters in the minds of many. The last big nuclear accident that occurred at the Fukushima power plant in Japan because of an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 saw a drop in nuclear-power generation of about 11% and caused curtailment in the development of new nuclear reactors worldwide.