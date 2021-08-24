‘The only thing that matters is the forecast’: Do Jersey Shore businesses lose money during the heat?

Mid-week heat wave -- does it keep you inside soaking up the air conditioning or driving to the beach?

Some very interesting perspective from business owners in Belmar whose livelihood all boils down to the forecast, which begs the question -- Do business owners lose money during the heat?

“Barely,” says Jerome Beckman, with Beckman’s On The Beach. “I mean, the heat waves a little bit, but not really because you’re still going to have the day tripper coming out of Bucks County, PA and North Jersey.”

Beckman’s on the Beach in Belmar will take a heat wave.

“The only thing that matters is the forecast, because what you guys say matters way more than what actually happens because people make their plans on the forecast,” says Beckman. “If they’re saying that it’s going to be sunny and beautiful the next couple of days, the beach is going to be packed.”

Tom Rogers, of Mamalukes, says the heat wave will work for him.

“When it rains like it’s been, even the seagulls weren’t here this week.”

Beckman says the forecast plays such a large role in his business and potential customers taking the drive to the beach.