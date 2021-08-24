Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘The only thing that matters is the forecast’: Do Jersey Shore businesses lose money during the heat?

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ou9bb_0bbOTVy500

Mid-week heat wave -- does it keep you inside soaking up the air conditioning or driving to the beach?

Some very interesting perspective from business owners in Belmar whose livelihood all boils down to the forecast, which begs the question -- Do business owners lose money during the heat?

“Barely,” says Jerome Beckman, with Beckman’s On The Beach. “I mean, the heat waves a little bit, but not really because you’re still going to have the day tripper coming out of Bucks County, PA and North Jersey.”

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

MORE: Beat The Heat

Beckman’s on the Beach in Belmar will take a heat wave.

“The only thing that matters is the forecast, because what you guys say matters way more than what actually happens because people make their plans on the forecast,” says Beckman. “If they’re saying that it’s going to be sunny and beautiful the next couple of days, the beach is going to be packed.”

Tom Rogers, of Mamalukes, says the heat wave will work for him.

“When it rains like it’s been, even the seagulls weren’t here this week.”

Beckman says the forecast plays such a large role in his business and potential customers taking the drive to the beach.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Heat Waves#Air Conditioning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New York City, NYNews 12

Police: Man killed in Crotona Park drive-by shooting

Police say a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in a Crotona Park drive-by shooting Monday night - one of two fatal shootings in an eight-hour span. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Vyse Avenue. According to police , Luis Giovanni Colon, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Newark, NJNews 12

Prosecutor: 3 facing charges after 8-year-old fatally shoots himself in Newark

Three people are now facing charges after an 8-year-old boy got ahold of an unattended firearm and fatally shot himself. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says that the shooting occurred Sunday night. Newark police officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Schuyler Avenue for reports of a child with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mount Vernon, NYNews 12

Vigil held for DPW worker fatally stabbed in Mount Vernon

Friends and family gathered in Mount Vernon on Monday night to mourn a DPW worker who was fatally stabbed on Friday. Chinyelu Browne's mother organized the vigil, and the city blocked off the street during the event. People who worked with him attended the vigil, along with people who didn't...
Connecticut StateNews 12

Connecticut pro-gun group sues Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury police departments

A Connecticut-based pro-gun group has sued the Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury police departments over the right to carry concealed guns, the group announced. The Connecticut Citizens Defense League says it filed a federal civil rights action in the United States District Court against the police chiefs of Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury to stop their "blatant and ongoing violations of CCDL members’ right to keep and bear arms and other constitutional rights."
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Menu Changes Nightly At This Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey

Most of the time, when someone calls a restaurant a hidden gem, it can feel like a bit of a letdown. However, we know of one restaurant in New Jersey that is truly the definition of a hidden gem. It’s off the beaten path, it’s family-owned, and it doesn’t look like a typical restaurant. You can’t search the menu online either. We’re talking about 15 Fox Place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy