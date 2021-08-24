Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Tell us about your favourite UK farm shop for a chance to win a £200 holiday

By Guardian community team
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJaez_0bbOTSJu00
a farm shop sign cheshire, england, uk<br>BRGC0H a farm shop sign cheshire, england, uk Photograph: Kevin Britland/Alamy


We do love a good farm shop – in fact people have been queueing for hours to get into Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton. But we want to know where your favourite farm is for stocking up on fresh seasonal veg and local meats and cheeses. Is there somewhere that stands out for its homemade pies, perhaps, or has the creamiest milk, or the tastiest tatties? Let us know for your chance to win a holiday voucher.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition .

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet , will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 31 August at 9am BST

Have a look at our past winners and other tips

Read the terms and conditions here


If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Shop#Brgc0h#Uk Photograph#Diddly Squat Farm#Chipping Norton#Guardian Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
EuropeThe Guardian

It’s not just the Irish who have good crack

Andrew Poole (Letters, 26 August) is of course correct that “crack” has a long history in Scots and north-eastern English. But it also existed in Ireland well before its late 20th-century emergence as “craic”. Growing up in south Ulster, it was in regular use by young and old – “Sure, he’s great crack”; “Was there any crack in town last night?”; “She’d go anywhere for a bit of crack”. We seldom had recourse to spelling it out, but wouldn’t have considered any spelling other than “crack”.
LifestyleTelegraph

Avebury in Wiltshire named UK's best village to visit

A Wiltshire village where visitors can “order a pint of bitter in the middle of a Neolithic henge” has been named the best in the UK by a Which? survey. Avebury’s English charm has beaten competition from picturesque rivals across the country, with its cricket pitch, thatched roofs, and "robed druids sinking pints” in the local.
RetailBBC

Tesco and Iceland bosses warn over Christmas supplies

The boss of supermarket Iceland says the supply chain chaos is getting worse, just as retailers start planning for the key Christmas period. Richard Walker told the BBC he estimated the UK's shortage of lorry drivers was now about 100,000, with the company itself about 100 short. Tesco boss John...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Why is Britain facing a supply chain crisis?

A number of high street businesses have reported worrying stock shortages in the UK over the last week, with restaurant chains Nandos and KFC running out of chicken, McDonald’s struggling to make milkshakes and Iceland trying and failing to keep everyday items like bread and soft drinks on the shelves.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The UK’s favourite garden is in London

We all know that London is full of the best attractions in the country – if not the world – but it’s always nice when that fact is validated by someone else. A new study has done just that for Kew Gardens, crowning it the UK’s favourite garden. The Richmond...
Public HealthBBC

UK self-catering holiday prices soar in pandemic

Self-catered accommodation in the UK is costing on average 40% more than in the summer of 2019, according to consumer group Which?. Its analysis, with BBC Panorama, suggests holidaymakers are paying an average of £300 more per week in August compared to before the pandemic. Brighton is among the seaside...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Iceland boss fears Brexit-linked supply chain chaos could ‘cancel’ Christmas

The boss of supermarket chain Iceland has warned that the Brexit-linked supply chain crisis could “cancel” Christmas. Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, Managing director of Iceland, Richard Walker, said: “The reason for sounding the alarm now is that we’ve already had one Christmas cancelled at the last minute and I’d hate this one to be problematic as well.”He revealed that the retail giant is suffering daily shortages of food and drink products because of a chronic lack of lorry drivers. Iceland is currently operating shortfall of a 100 full time drivers and Mr Walker warned that this “is impacting...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Amazon offers £1,000 joining bonus for new UK staff

Amazon is offering new warehouse workers a £1,000 joining bonus in a bid to attract new recruits. The online retail giant is advertising for "urgently needed" warehouse pickers and packers in the UK to meet demand, amid a growing recruitment crisis. Candidates who take up the roles before 18 September...

Comments / 0

Community Policy