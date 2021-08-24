Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs divert efforts to people impacted by Tennessee flooding

Author's note: the above video is on file from January, 2021.

At least 22 people are dead and about a dozen people are missing after record rainfall caused flooding in Tennessee.

That heavy rain left many people struggling to stay afloat.

About 17 inches of rain fell in Waverly, Tennessee, and destroyed many homes. Mercy Chefs diverted its efforts from the Northeast area to Waverly after Henri weakened.

"We arrived here yesterday," said Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc. "We're setting up now. We'll be cooking some time this morning and we'll be getting meals out here in Waverly."



LeBlanc said homes and businesses aren't the only things broken.



"We're seeing broken people," he said. "There is an incredible loss of life here in Waverly and they're still searching for victims. So, everyone is sort of on pins and needles."



The group is planning to serve about 5,000 meals a day, hoping to bring comfort to families trying to find their loved ones.



"We just believe that hope can find its way over a shared meal," LeBlanc said.



LeBlanc said Mercy Chefs will stay on the ground until Tennessee organizations can get back on their feet.

"Mercy Chefs will make that commitment to do whatever we need to do to get Waverly back to a place of normal," he said.