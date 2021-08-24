OPINION: The Alan Stock Answer - Another conspiracy theory debunked

What is critical race theory? Is it accurate? Is it a threat?. Critical race theory definitions vary but appear well represented by the Encyclopaedia Britannica: “Critical race theory, intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”