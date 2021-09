The Late Night host on the origin story of the “Corrections” segment and transforming internet trolls into cherished comedy collaborators. There is a truth universally acknowledged among those who create for the internet: You never, ever read the comments. For better or worse, plenty of creators break that rule but perhaps none so spectacularly as late-night host Seth Meyers, who turned reading feedback from his nitpicky-est viewers into an Emmy-nominated online series called “Corrections.” Starting back in March, with a few weeks off here and there, Meyers has ended his work week by sitting down at his Late Night desk to crack jokes about YouTube comments that rake him over the coals for factual errors big and small—but mostly small.