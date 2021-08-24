Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, MT

Jury denies damages in wrongful death lawsuit in Livingston

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) —

A federal jury has denied a damage award to the family of a Livingston man who was shot and killed by police in January 2016.

The estate of Sean Patrick O’Brien filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Livingston and the officers involved in 2018. The family argued police were negligent, used excessive force and violated department policies.

The family argued O’Brien was trying to run away when he was shot, while the city argued O’Brien charged at officers with a knife in his hand.

The jury placed 49% of the blame on the city and 51% on O’Brien in a trial that concluded on Aug. 18. If the jury had assigned 50% of the blame to Livingston, O’Brien’s family would have been allowed to recover some damages, The Billings Gazette reported.

The shooting happened when officers responded to a Livingston store following reports of a man threatening employees.

One officers used his stun gun on O’Brien but it had no effect. Authorities say two officers opened fire on O’Brien after he ignored repeated commands to stop moving, get on the ground and drop his weapon before running at officers with a knife.

A coroner’s jury in 2016 determined the shooting was justified.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

554K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
Livingston, MT
Government
Billings, MT
Government
Livingston, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, MT
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Patrick O Brien#Wrongful Death Lawsuit#Ap#The Billings Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Wichita, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Woman charged in killing of man found in Wichita alley

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A homeless woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found earlier this month in a Wichita alley. Latoya Annette McCurn, 34, told investigators she stabbed 49-year-old Van Hung Nguyen because he wouldn’t stop grabbing and slapping at her legs and buttocks or making sexual comments to her, the Wichita Eagle reported.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

School district fires ex-legislator amid corruption probe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque school system has fired former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton from her nearly $80,000-a-year occupational education position amid a corruption investigation. Williams Stapleton resigned her legislative position in July amid a criminal investigation into possible racketeering, money laundering, kickbacks and violations of a law...
Avon, SDPosted by
The Associated Press

Couple seeks to extend restraining order against Avon mayor

AVON, S.D. (AP) — An Avon couple is seeking to extend a temporary restraining order against their city’s mayor which they accuse of fatally shooting one of their dogs. Mathew and Ashley Counts have been granted a temporary restraining order against Mike Petrik which runs through Sept. 20. The couple is seeking to extend that order to keep the mayor away from their home for five years. The protection orders also including the Counts’ five children, ages 3 to 8.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Michigan employee pleads guilty to embezzling over $855K

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former state employee pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Michigan court to embezzling over $855,000 from the state. Joseph Pettit, who worked for the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, was responsible for returning performance bonds to companies that drill or operate gas and oil wells, when ownership changes hands. Instead of giving bonds back to the original owners, Pettit made up vendors and diverted the bonds to bank accounts he made up for the vendors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy